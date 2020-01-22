Merzlikins is listed as a player to watch in Craig Merz's NHL.com game preview, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Wednesday's home game against the Jets.

Merzlikins has been unbelievable recently, racking up three shutouts in his last four starts, all of which were wins. The 25-year-old was stuck behind Joonas Korpisalo on Columbus' depth chart at the start of the season, but it's hard to imagine him losing his hold on the starting job at this point, even once Korpisalo returns from his knee injury. The Latvian backstop will attempt to pick up his ninth win of the campaign in a home matchup with a slumping Winnipeg club that's lost three straight games.