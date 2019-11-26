Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Sent to minor-league affiliate
Columbus assigned Merzlikins to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
The Blue Jackets are only making this move to give Merzlikins the opportunity to make a few starts over the next few days, so he'll be back with the big club sooner rather than later.
