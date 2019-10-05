Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Set for NHL debut
Merzlikins will start in the road goal for Saturday's game versus the Penguins, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
This is a much-anticipated debut, as Merzlikins was excellent in the Swiss League, recording a .921 save percentage in each of the last two seasons. He's the backup to Joonas Korpisalo to start the season, but Korpisalo struggled in the season opener as he allowed four goals on 29 shots. If Merzlikins can play well Saturday, he may earn himself some more starts.
