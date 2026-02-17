Merzlikins will be in goal for Latvia against Sweden on Tuesday in the qualifying round of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Merzlikins is set to get his first start since the opening game of the tournament, as Arturs Silovs was between the pipes for the Latvians' last two games of the preliminary round. Merzlikins allowed five goals on 38 shots against the Americans on Thursday in a 5-1 loss. Sweden went 2-0-0-1 and finished third in Group B during round-robin play, picking up wins against Italy and Slovakia. The Swedes' lone defeat came at the hands of the Finns on Friday.