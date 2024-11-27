Merzlikins will serve as the starting goaltender for Wednesday's home game against the Canadiens, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins has started in the Blue Jackets' last three games, posting a 3-0-0 record, 3.35 GAA and .884 save percentage during that time. While he's picked up some lucky wins over that stretch, he'll attempt to remain in the win column while facing the Canadiens, who have averaged 2.76 goals per game this season.