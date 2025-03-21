Merzlikins is expected to start on the road against Pittsburgh on Friday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Merzlikins has a 22-18-5 record, 3.00 GAA and .897 save percentage in 45 appearances in 2024-25. He'll be starting for the second straight game after stopping 28 of 29 shots en route to a 1-0 overtime loss Thursday. Merzlikins has previously faced the Penguins twice this campaign, winning both of those games while stopping 41 of 46 shots (.891 save percentage).