Merzlikins was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers, indicating he will protect the home net against the Kings on Monday.

Merzlikins is poised to return to the crease after leaving Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Ottawa because of an illness. He has been healthy enough to be in the lineup as Jet Greaves' backup for the last two games. The 31-year-old Merzlikins has gone 8-8-1 with a 3.81 GAA and an .882 save percentage across 18 appearances this campaign. Los Angeles is tied for 28th in the league with 2.60 goals per game this campaign.