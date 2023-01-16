Merzlikins is slated to start Monday versus the Rangers, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Merzlikins has surrendered at least three goals in five of his last six games. He's 5-11-0 with a 4.52 GAA and .867 save percentage in 18 contests this season. The Rangers have the 16th-ranked offense with 3.16 goals per game.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Finally finds another win•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Facing Red Wings•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Good to go Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Out with illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Buried by Bolts•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Slated to start Tuesday•