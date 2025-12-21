Merzlikins will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Saturday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Merzlikins was pulled from his last start Dec. 11 versus the Senators, and he hasn't seen the crease since. That will change with this contest, though it's a tough matchup for Merzlikins. The Ducks have scored 13 goals over their last five games, going 1-3-1 in that span, but they still have a top-tier offense that could pose a challenge for Merzlikins.