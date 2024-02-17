Merzlikins is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Saturday, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Merzlikins stopped 33 of 36 shots in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay in his previous start last Saturday. He's 9-11-7 with a 3.21 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 29 outings this season. The Sharks typically don't give netminders much trouble, ranking 31st offensively with 2.11 goals per game.