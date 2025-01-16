Merzlikins is expected to be in goal at home against the Sharks on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins comes into Thursday's contest with some extra rest, having served as the backup to Jet Greaves and Daniil Tarasov against the Blues and Flyers, respectively. For his part, the 30-year-old Merzlikins is riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.92 GAA and .897 save percentage. Even with the extra time off, Merzlikins remains the No. 1 option in Columbus and should see plenty of work down the stretch.