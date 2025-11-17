Merzlikins is slated to start Tuesday's road game against Winnipeg, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins has served as the Blue Jackets' No. 2 netminder recently, and he'll operate as the backup in a fifth consecutive game Monday at home against the Canadiens since Jet Greaves will remain in the net. However, Merzlikins will have an opportunity to tend the twine in the second half of the back-to-back set. Over seven appearances to begin the regular season, Merzlikins has gone 4-3-0 with a 3.14 GAA and .908 save percentage.