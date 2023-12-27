Merzlikins is expected to start on the road against New Jersey on Wednesday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins has a 7-8-5 record, 3.17 GAA and .909 save percentage in 21 contests this season. He allowed stopped 29 of 32 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to Washington in his last start Thursday. New Jersey, which is in a three-way tie for eighth offensively with 3.41 goals per game, is likely to be a difficult adversary for Merzlikins.