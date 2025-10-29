Merzlikins is expected to start at home against Toronto on Wednesday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins is 3-1-0 with a 2.96 GAA and a .915 save percentage in four appearances this year. He faced the Maple Leafs twice during the 2024-25 regular season, going 1-1-0 while stopping 50 of 56 shots (.893 save percentage). Toronto is 5-4-1 and is tied for 10th in goals per game with 3.50 this year.