Merzlikins made 28 saves in Monday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

He lost his shutout bid in the second period on a Boston power play, but Merzlikins otherwise gave the home squad no chance to mount a comeback after Columbus jumped out to an early lead. The 30-year-old netminder is showing flashes of the form he displayed early in his career but is still searching for consistency -- Elvis has allowed two goals or less in five of his 10 starts but four goals or more in four outings, leaving him with a 2.72 GAA and .905 save percentage to go along with a 4-5-1 record.