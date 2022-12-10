Merlikins turned aside 19 of 20 shots after replacing Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) to begin the second period of Friday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Columbus scored the game-winner early in the second period, so the victory goes on Merzlikins' ledger, and he almost rode out the combined shutout before getting screened on Michael Stone's blast from the point late in the third period. The Blue Jackets have had major goaltending woes this season but Elvis showed flashes of his old form in this one as he protected a 2-0 lead in the final frame. If Korpisalo winds up missing time due to his lower-body injury, Merzlikins could see a heavy workload behind the team's injury-riddled blue line despite his 4.82 GAA and ,862 save percentage through 12 appearances.