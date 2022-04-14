Merzlikins stopped 20 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

A Ryan Poehling power-play tally late in the second period denied Merzlikins his third shutout of the year, but it was otherwise smooth sailing for the 28-year-old goalie. Merzlikins is once again benefitting from some surprising offensive support, going 3-1-1 over his last five starts despite a 2.76 GAA, although his .920 save percentage over that stretch is strong.