Merzlikins made 27 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
Both Tampa Bay goals came as a result of fluky bounces off the skates of Columbus players during a two-minute stretch in the second period, but Merzlikins didn't lose his focus and shut the door the rest of the way. The 29-year-old netminder is 3-2-2 to begin the season with a respectable 2.97 GAA and .902 save percentage, and the team's commitment to shoring up its blue line in the offseason is paying dividends for Merzlikins, as he has yet to face more than 35 shots in a game.
