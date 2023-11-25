Merzlikins made 37 saves in Friday's 2-1 win over New Jersey.

Alexander Holtz snapped a puck past Merzlikins midway through the first period after an ugly turnover by Jake Bean, but the 29-year-old netminder was brilliant the rest of the way, especially during a third period in which the Blue Jackets were out-shot 20-9. Merzlikins has won two straight starts and is quietly putting together a solid November despite the struggles of the team around him, and he's posted a .915 save percentage over his last six outings -- although that comes with a 2-3-1 record and a 3.01 GAA while facing 35.3 shots a game.