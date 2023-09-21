Merzlikins (lower body) skated with the second of three groups during Thursday's practice to open training camp, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins had a lower-body injury for much of the last month of 2022-23, but it was expected he'd be healthy by the end of April. His presence on the ice at training camp is enough to say he's healthy and ready to enter the season as the Blue Jackets' clear top netminder, especially with Daniil Tarasov (knee) hurting. Merzlikins is a low-end fantasy option to begin the year -- managers may want to see how much of an impact the Blue Jackets' defensive additions will benefit their goalies.