Merzlikins is expected to start Saturday against the Islanders, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins is still seeking his first NHL win, but the 25-year-old notched his first victory on North American soil in the minors Tuesday. With the Blue Jackets playing their second game in as many nights, Merzlikins will get another shot to achieve the feat. Merzlikins will take on a slumping Islanders squad, which has endured three straight losses and scored just two goals in that span.