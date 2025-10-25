Merzlikins is set to start on the road against Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins has a 2-1-0 record, 2.68 GAA and .927 save percentage in three appearances this season. He went 2-1-0 with a 3.28 GAA and an .873 save percentage in three regular-season outings versus Pittsburgh last year. Pittsburgh has looked good so far this season, posting a 6-2-0 record while averaging 3.50 goals per game.