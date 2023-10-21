Merzlikins is expected to defend the visiting crease versus the Wild on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merlikins was given the starting assignment Friday, but was unable to play as he was apparently under the weather. Coach Pascal Vincent said that Merzlikins is feeling better and is expected to start. Merzlikins will face the Wild, who are 2-2-0, having lit the lamp 14 times in the four contests.