Merzlikins is expected to start on the road Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Merzlikins stopped 18 of 19 shots, but suffered a 1-0 loss to Washington on Sunday. He's 4-10-0 with a 4.51 GAA and .865 save percentage in 16 contests this season. Tampa Bay has the sixth-ranked offense with 3.47 goals per game.