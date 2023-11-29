Merzlikins is set to start at home against Montreal on Wednesday, according to Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Merzlikins has a 5-7-3 record, 3.11 GAA and .907 save percentage in 16 contests this season. He's saved an impressive 110 of 117 shots (.940 save percentage) over his last three appearances and collected two wins over that stretch. Montreal ranks 27th offensively this campaign with 2.71 goals per game.