Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Slated to start
Merzlikins is in line to start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Red Wings, NHL.com's Craig Merz reports.
Merzlikins has been one of the best netminders in the NHL since taking over as the Blue Jackets' No. 1 for the injured Joonas Korpisalo (knee) in late December, compiling an 11-2-0 record while posting an exceptional 1.62 GAA and .951 save percentage to go along with four shutouts in 13 appearances. The Latvian backstop will attempt to secure an eighth straight victory in a highly favorable home matchup with a bottom-feeding Detroit team that's put up a horrendous 5-20-2 record on the road this year.
