Merzlikins allowed five goals on 33 shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Blue Jackets bailed Merzlikins out of a three-goal deficit, but he promptly gave up another pair in the third period. This was the seven straight game in which he's allowed three or more goals. The 27-year-old netminder dropped to 19-15-3 with a 3.47 GAA and a .902 save percentage. With Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) healthy again, Merzlikins could begin to lose playing time if his struggles continue. The Blue Jackets' next game is Thursday versus the Islanders.