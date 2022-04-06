Merzlikins made 47 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Philadelphia had a 20-8 edge in shots after one period, but the Blue Jackets found themselves ahead 2-1 thanks to excellent goaltending from Merzlikins. The ice remained tilted in Merzlikins' direction for the rest of the night, but he was up to the challenge. James van Riemdsyk tied it with 6:44 left in the second, but Justin Danforth gave Columbus the lead for good at the exact same mark of the third. It took a Herculean effort, but Merzlikins was finally able to snap his seven-start winless skid despite another porous defensive performance in front of him from the struggling Blue Jackets.