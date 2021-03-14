Merzlikins stopped 27 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

The 26-year-old hadn't won a game in almost a month due to injury and some shaky performances, but Merzlikins turned in a solid effort to pick up his fourth victory of the season. His 3.02 GAA and .908 save percentage through 11 appearances are a far cry from last year's numbers, but Joonas Korpisalo's ratios have been even worse, leaving the door open for Merzlikins to claim the No, 1 job in Columbus if he heats up.