Merzlikins allowed two goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

After ending New York's 10-game winning streak with a 29-save effort Sunday, Merzlikins was similarly sharp Wednesday, but he didn't get as much goal support with the Rangers turning back to starter Igor Shesterkin rather than backup Jonathan Quick. After stopping all 17 shots he faced in the first period, Merzlikins was beaten twice in the second, and the Rangers scored twice into an empty net to pull away late in the third. The loss dropped Merzlikins' record to 11-13-7, and he's likely to maintain a sub-.500 record while backstopping a rebuilding Blue Jackets team.