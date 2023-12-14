Merzlikins, who remains on injured reserve with an illness, is at morning skate ahead of Thursday's road game versus the Maple Leafs, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Merzlikins could be available against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, but he'll need to be activated off injured reserve in order to make his return. The 29-year-old netminder, who hasn't played since Dec. 5 versus LA due to an illness, has gone 6-8-4 while posting a 3.10 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 19 appearances this season.