Merzlikins allowed five goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

The Blue Jackets led 4-1 after two periods, but they got into penalty trouble early in the third. Merzlikins couldn't hinder the Canucks' power play, and the collapse was completed when Elias Pettersson scored in overtime. This was Merzlikins' third straight defeat, and he's allowed 13 goals in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old is at 8-10-7 with a 3.35 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 27 starts. Expect Daniil Tarasov to start Sunday in Seattle.