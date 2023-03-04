Merzlikins will guard the road goal Saturday against Ottawa, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Merzlikins will go back-to-back after stopping 31 of 34 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to Seattle. He has a 7-16-2 record this season with a 4.05 GAA and an .880 save percentage in 27 appearances. The Senators rank 16th in the league this campaign with 3.15 goals per game.