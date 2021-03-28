Merzlikins will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Red Wings, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) is still unavailable, so Merzlikins will start for the second straight day. The 26-year-old Merzlikins was solid Saturday, steering away 31 of 34 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Red Wings. The lack of offensive support is a concern, but fantasy managers should still be confident starting Merzlikins against the struggling Red Wings.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets little help in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Ready for backup duties•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Under the weather•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Backstops shootout victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Facing Hurricanes•