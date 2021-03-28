Merzlikins will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Red Wings, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) is still unavailable, so Merzlikins will start for the second straight day. The 26-year-old Merzlikins was solid Saturday, steering away 31 of 34 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Red Wings. The lack of offensive support is a concern, but fantasy managers should still be confident starting Merzlikins against the struggling Red Wings.