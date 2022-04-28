Merzlikins -- who stopped 28 of 32 shots against the Lightning on Tuesday -- will be in goal at home versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Merzlikins may be playing in his final game of the season as the Jackets end the year with a back-to-back and will likely go with Jean-Francois Berube against the Penguins on Friday, though that hasn't been confirmed by the team. In eight career clashes with the Bolts, Merzlikins has posted a less than stellar 2-4-2 record and 2.54 GAA, including the four goals he conceded to Tampa on Tuesday.
