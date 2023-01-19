Merzlikins will guard the home goal during Thursday's matchup with the Ducks, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Merzlikins was pretty solid in his last start Monday against the Rangers, turning aside 30 of 33 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with an Anaheim team that's 4-15-4 on the road this year.
