Merzlikins will defend the home crease against Washington on Thursday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Merzikins will get his first start since Dec. 13, a span of eight games. Merzlikins is 4-8-0 with a 4.68 GAA and an .864 save percentage as he has struggled most of the season. He will face the Capitals, who are averaging 3.28 goals per game, tied for 10th best in the NHL.
