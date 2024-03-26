Merzlikins will defend the road net Tuesday versus Arizona, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins has allowed 17 goals on 119 shots during his four-game winless slump. In 39 games this season, he has provided a 12-16-8 record with a 3.40 GAA and an .899 save percentage. The Coyotes sit 24th in the league this campaign with 2.89 goals per contest.