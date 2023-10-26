Merzlikins will guard the cage in Thursday's road clash with Montreal, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins has registered a 3.37 GAA and an .873 save percentage in his last two appearances. That's a far cry from his first two games in which he posted a 1.84 GAA while giving up a combined three goals on 60 shots. Injuries limited Merzlikins to just 30 games last season, a mark he should easily reach this year as long as he can stay healthy.