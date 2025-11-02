Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting against Isles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins will be the starting goaltender for Sunday's game against the Islanders, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
It will be the 250th game of Merzlikins' career Sunday night. The 31-year-old is 98-101-35 with a 3.19 GAA and a .902 save percentage in his career. This season, he is outpacing those marks with a 4-1-0 record, 2.97 GAA and a .915 save percentage. He next faces an Islanders team held to three goals or fewer in six straight games this year.
