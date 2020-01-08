Merzlikins will draw the road start for Tuesday's game against the Ducks, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins has been busy his past four games filling in for the injured Joonas Korpisalo (knee), as he's coming off a 35-save effort in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings. In his past four starts, Merzlikins is 3-1-0 to go along with a 1.76 GAA and .945 save percentage. The 25-year-old will face a great matchup against a Ducks offense that ranks 30th in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.52).