Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting back-to-back
Merzlikins will draw the road start for Tuesday's game against the Ducks, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Merzlikins has been busy his past four games filling in for the injured Joonas Korpisalo (knee), as he's coming off a 35-save effort in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings. In his past four starts, Merzlikins is 3-1-0 to go along with a 1.76 GAA and .945 save percentage. The 25-year-old will face a great matchup against a Ducks offense that ranks 30th in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.52).
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Strong in another win•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tough-luck loss Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Looks to stay hot versus Sharks•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Stepping up at right time•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.