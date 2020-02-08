Merzlikins will defend the home twine Saturday versus the Avalanche, Craig Merz of NHL.com reports.

Merzlikins stopped 16 shots in Friday's win over the Red Wings -- his fifth shutout in eight starts -- so the Blue Jackets will roll with the hot hand. The 25-year-old rookie will seek his ninth straight win, and this is a tall task because the Avalanche rank second with 3.92 goals per home game this year.