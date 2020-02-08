Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting for second straight night
Merzlikins will defend the home twine Saturday versus the Avalanche, Craig Merz of NHL.com reports.
Merzlikins stopped 16 shots in Friday's win over the Red Wings -- his fifth shutout in eight starts -- so the Blue Jackets will roll with the hot hand. The 25-year-old rookie will seek his ninth straight win, and this is a tall task because the Avalanche rank second with 3.92 goals per home game this year.
