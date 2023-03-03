Merzlikins will defend the home crease versus Seattle on Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins has allowed three goals in each of his last six games, a huge improvement over the rest of the season, as he is 7-15-2 with a 4.10 GAA and .879 save percentage. Merzlikins will face the Kraken, who are sixth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.49 goals per game.