Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports, coach Pascal Vincent said that Merzlikins will be between the home pipes versus Calgary on Friday.

Merzlikins is off to an excellent start with a 1.84 GAA and .950 save percentage in splitting his first two games. Merzlikins had a terrible go of it last season, going 7-18-2 with a 4.23 GAA and .876 save percentage. He faces a tired Flames team, who defeated Buffalo 4-3 on Thursday.