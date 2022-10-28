Merzlikins will guard the home goal against Boston on Friday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins didn't start Sunday against the Rangers and played only in the third period Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to the Coyotes. He is 2-2-0 with a 4.06 GAA and an .863 save percentage in the early going. Merzlikins will face the Bruins, who are off to a great start at 7-1-0. Boston will be without Brad Marchand, who made his season debut Thursday after offseason hip surgery but won't be playing in back-to-back games.