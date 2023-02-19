Merzlikins will defend the road against Arizona on Sunday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins is coming off a 29-save effort in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to New Jersey. He has a 6-15-0 record this season with a 4.28 GAA and an .873 save percentage in 23 appearances. Merzlikins will get the second half of Columbus' back-to-back after Joonas Korpisalo played in Saturday's 4-1 win over Dallas. The Coyotes sit 28th in the league this year with 2.66 goals per game.