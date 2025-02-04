Merzlikins will guard the road goal against the Sabres on Tuesday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins' three-game winning streak ended in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Dallas. He has a 19-12-3 record with one shutout, a 2.96 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. Buffalo ranks 11th in the league with 3.12 goals per game in 2024-25, but leading scorer Tage Thompson (upper body) won't be in the lineup.