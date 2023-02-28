Merzlikins will guard the road goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Sabres, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins played pretty well in his last start Sunday against Minnesota, stopping 41 of 44 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a road matchup with a surging Sabres squad that's won three straight contests.