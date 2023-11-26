Merzlikins will defend the road net Sunday against the Hurricanes, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins has won his past two starts, including a 37-save performance in Friday's 2-1 victory over New Jersey. He has a 5-6-3 record this season with a 3.12 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 15 games played. Carolina ranks 14th in the league this campaign with 3.32 goals per contest.