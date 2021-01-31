Merzlikins will guard the road cage for Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
The 26-year-old will get his turn to start Sunday, as he's manned the cage in every other game this season. Merzlikins has been solid to start the year, going 2-1-1 along with a 2.94 GAA and .906 save percentage over his four starts. The Latvian will draw a nice matchup against a Chicago offense that has scored 2.27 goals per game this season.
